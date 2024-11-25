The Miami Dolphins (5-6) are quietly climbing up the AFC ladder, pulling closer to the final Wild Card slot after decimating the New England Patriots, 34-15, in Week 12. It was only a few weeks ago that the team was contemplating trading one of its most reliable defensive players.

Following a third consecutive win, management is definitely glad it hung onto Calais Campbell instead of sending him to one of his former teams, the Baltimore Ravens. And fans now know whom to thank for that.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the previous report that he fought hard to keep the 2017 First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler. He did not throw general manager Chris Grier under the bus but confessed that he resorted to somewhat desperate measures to ensure that Campbell stayed in the Magic City.

“It wasn't like it was Chris versus me,” McDaniel told the media after the game, per the Sun Sentinel's David Furones. “It's more that Chris looks at {it} the way I do, where we work together. And I may or may not have thrown an adult temper tantrum. That's the tricky thing about Chris' job. He has to look long-term and short-term at the same time {thinking} what's the best for the organization.”

Expand Tweet

Dolphins gaining steam in second half of season

Most 2-6 teams would jump at the chance to trade a 38-year-old player for a draft pick, but McDaniel decided to vocalize his objection to a potential Campbell deal. His foresight is now being rewarded. The 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has four sacks, one forced fumble, 34 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss and five passes defensed through 11 games for Miami.

Despite a quiet outing versus the Patriots, Campbell's impact has been sizable this season. It is only being amplified since the Dolphins got back their star quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa continues to give a formerly frail offense new life, tossing for 317 yards and four touchdowns in front of the home crowd at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. With playmakers on both sides of the ball, this group is starting to pose a legitimate threat in the AFC playoff race.

The ascent is going to get more arduous starting on Thanksgiving, though, as the Dolphins head to Lambeau Field to face off with the Green Bay Packers (8-3). Calais Campbell aims to further validate McDaniel's endorsement when he sets his sights on Jordan Love.