Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins are playing with more fire in their eyes. Once 2-6 and staring at possibly missing the playoffs, Hill and Miami are very much still alive in the race.

This time, Hill and the Dolphins dismantled the rival New England Patriots 34-15 inside Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The “Cheetah” fired off a simple, yet motivational, message after the 19-point win.

The veteran WR isn't shy about sending postgame messages after Miami games. He issued a blunt warning after the Nov. 12 upset of the Los Angeles Rams.

Hill wasn't even the leading WR on the field for Miami against the Pats. Teammate Jaylen Waddle took that title among the receiver room — catching eight passes for 144 yards and scoring once. Tight end Jonnu Smith followed with 87 receiving yards but led with nine catches.

How did “Cheetah” fare? He settled for five catches for only 48 yards. Hill also got held out of the end zone — now the eighth time this season that's happened.

Hill obviously hasn't impacted fantasy football managers with his 2024 production. He now sits at 44 receptions, 523 yards (which leads Miami) and three touchdowns (tied for the team lead there). Hill is even behind running back De'Von Achane who has a team-high 46 catches.

Regardless of the numbers, Hill is clearly embracing being more of a team player during this streak. He even called out the fans who stop and complain to him about their fantasy teams before the Pats victory on Thursday, captured by David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Miami now has its season-best winning streak. Which Hill hopes to keep going.

Can Dolphins streak continue? A look at remaining schedule

NFL playoff pictures start to take shape before Thanksgiving. The Dolphins at 5-6 remain in the race. But are there any teams that look like a major threat to disrupt the Dolphins' playoff pursuit?

Thanksgiving is the first massive hurdle for Hill and Miami to continue their roll together. The current 7-3 Green Bay Packers are on deck on a short week. Thursday already sets up to feature elements built for the Packers but not for a warm weather team like Miami. The temperature is set for a high of 33 degrees but low of 19.

Miami only has one division foe left to play. It's the current 3-8 New York Jets, who are already undergoing a regime change. But two other major hurdles looming for the Dolphins are the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. The former joins Green Bay as the other seven-win team left on the Dolphins' schedule. The defending NFC champion 49ers are doing their own part to stay in their postseason hunt.

Hill hopes for Miami to keep the streak going. The Dolphins will need to find a way to scale past eight victories to boost their chances of returning to the playoffs for the third consecutive season — which would become a first for the franchise since its string of playoff runs from 1997 to 2001. The Dolphins' Thanksgiving trip is already anticipated to become a huge test for Hill and the suddenly red-hot Dolphins.