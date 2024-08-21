Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a thumb injury. The Dolphins are proceeding with caution amid Hill's concern. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media on Wednesday and provided the latest update on Hill's injury, via the Miami Dolphins on YouTube.

“I kind of alluded to it with Jaylen Waddle back at home,” McDaniel said. “But there's certain situations where you're in training camp and you're practicing. Tyreek could practice today. However, there's also times… Because of the timing of where their bodies are at, kind of puts them at risk to get further injury. From a medical standpoint, you're just trying to let something cool down so you don't have something happen at the expense of regular season games.

“So he's been very active. But we're trying to make sure there's nothing… We keep him out of harm's way… He will be around, but he won't be participating in team.”

Tyreek Hill's impact

Hill unquestionably plays a pivotal role for the Dolphins' offense. He is one of the best players in the entire NFL. McDaniel and Miami are going to continue to proceed with caution as aforementioned. There is no reason to risk further injury.

Hill earned MVP consideration in 2023 after finishing the year with a league leading 13 touchdowns and 1,799 receiving yards. He added 119 receptions. Hill is arguably the best receiver in the NFL and he is set to lead Miami once again in 2024.

Of course, the Dolphins will need Hill on the field.

Dolphins' preseason plan

Miami is currently preparing for their preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday. McDaniel was asked about the team's strategy for the contest.

“The strategy, we will play some starters,” McDaniel said. “We won't play others. The strategy is just where guys are at. There's jobs to be won. To really evaluate all the jobs… You end up prioritizing certain aspects of your team and getting game reps for the guys that haven't played in games as much. For a majority of the starters, today is a big practice.”

Miami has high expectations for the 2024 campaign. The Dolphins finished with an impressive 11-6 record in 2024, the same record as the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Miami would love to take a step forward and win the division this season. Of course, that will be easier said than done.

The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill-led offense has a chance to make plenty of noise in 2024. If the defense can hold up its end of the bargain, the '24 campaign could be special for this Dolphins team.

In the end, the team still has question marks. Tyreek Hill's injury is concerning but the Dolphins do not seem to be too worried about the issue. Miami will continue to closely monitor the wide receiver's status. Barring any setbacks, Hill should have an opportunity to be ready for the beginning of the season.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Hill as they are made available.