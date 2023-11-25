Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert wants the NFL to do something about the turf at MetLife Stadium.

On Friday afternoon, Raheem Mostert and the Miami Dolphins improved their record on the 2023-24 NFL season to an impressive 8-3 with a road win over their divisional rivals, the New York Jets, from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Mostert was electric on the afternoon, leading the Dolphins' vaunted offensive attack with two touchdowns and consistently making the Jets' defensive unit look silly despite their dominance throughout this year.

Still, after the game, Mostert had one thing on his mind–the turf surface at MetLife Stadium, which was largely blamed for an Achilles injury suffered by Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips on Friday.

“It's tough, especially playing on this turf,” said Mostert, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “No player wants to go down on a significant injury. You saw what happened to [Aaron] Rodgers the very first game on the first series. It just sucks, man… we've got to do something about this turf, and this playing surface, because obviously, it's still a major problem, even with trying to figure out what we can do, but I don't know. It just has to change.”

Turf playing surfaces have long been a point of great debate in NFL circles ever since the NFL rapidly started implementing them across the league over the last several years. Turf raises concerns not only about how much falls can impact a player due to its stiff surface but also on the possibility of player slippage, which can clearly lead to catastrophic injuries in some cases.