Mostert and Waddle have missed the last two games.

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for a crucial wild card game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, they have been awaiting the injury status of offensive stars Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle. However, fans will be ecstatic to hear that both are expected to play after each has missed the last two weeks according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

From @GMFB: The #Dolphins are optimistic about getting two of their stars back, #Lions Pro Bowl TE Sam LaPorta didn’t practice, and we explained the Jerod Mayo situation in New England. pic.twitter.com/xBAYM5ZB8i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2024

Mostert has been limited all week in practice as he was suffering from knee and ankle injuries, but Rapoport said that he should be “good to go” for Saturday night against the Chiefs. Because of the expected frigid temperatures, Mostert and De'Von Achane will be significant for the rushing attack of Miami to control the pace of the game.

It doesn't need to be said how valuable Mostert has been for the Dolphins this season as he has rushed for 1,012 yards while having 21 total touchdowns, the most in franchise history in a single-season. Having a one-two punch of Mostert and Achane could result in a lot of headaches for Kansas City despite having the advantage of the weather.

Waddle and Mostert also “good to go” for Dolphins

Rapoport said that the same situation for Mostert applies for Waddle who missed the past few weeks, but should be rested, and expected to play in the wild-card playoff game for Miami. He was dealing with a high ankle sprain with some rumors suggesting he would be shut down for the rest of the season, but he should be “good to go” per Rapoport.

Waddle makes the passing offense more dynamic as without him, it was slowed down due to opposing defenses keying in on superstar receiver Tyreek Hill. The University of Alabama product has caught 72 passes for 1,014 yards, and four touchdowns this season.

This is great news for Miami who have been dealing with horrendous luck in terms of injuries, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They have lost players like Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkle, and now Xavien Howard who is out Saturday night, though if Miami wins, he wouldn't be ruled out immediately.

Mike McDaniel called the stars a “good questionable”

Both Mostert and Waddle have been questionable all week with their participation in practice limited. However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said to the media Thursday that they are a “good questionable.”

“That’s a good questionable. Short weeks, you really have to take it up to the end-of-the-week clock. Specifically with those two, you want to make sure everything you’re doing, that you’re pressing them enough. Not too much, but you kind of have to be able to forecast what’s going to happen in the game all things equal,” McDaniel said. “That doesn’t mean they can’t get injured on – I think the last time we played the Chiefs, Jaylen Waddle got rolled up on in the second play of the game. You can’t forecast those types of things, but you need to know that the player you’re taking into the game has, with your best inclination, a reasonable chance to play the entire game. That’s where we’re kind of at right now.”

McDaniel would say that the two haven't suffered any setbacks which should be great to hear for fans of Miami. However, there should be slight concern that because of the weather they will face, players could be prone to further injuries. The weather is predicted to be “-4 degrees, with a “real feel” of -27 degrees Fahrenheit with wind gusts of nearly 30 miles an hour.”

That type of weather and Miami don't go well with each other. However, they will have to adapt as the Dolphins will look to win their first playoff game since 2000, but they'll have to face the defending Super Bowl champions in the Chiefs Saturday night as the game will be broadcasted on the streaming service Peacock.