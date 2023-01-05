By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins have a huge game ahead of them in Week 18, with their playoff hopes on the line against the New York Jets at home on Sunday. However, they are amidst a quarterback quandary.

Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to suit up against the Jets because of a concussion, while main backup Teddy Bridgewater is looking questionable to play in the team’s regular-season finale after being limited during Wednesday’s practice. The Dolphins listed Bridgewater as having knee and right finger issues.

It is becoming a real possibility that the Dolphins will not have both Tagovailoa and Bridgewater ready against the Jets, and that’s going to be not ideal for Miami, given the situation that it’s in. The Dolphins have signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon as part of their contingency plan, but it still is ideal for the team to have someone like Bridgewater on the field than Glennon, who certainly is less familiar with Miami’s playbook and only has so little time to memorize it.

The Dolphins still have Skylar Thompson but the team must still be hoping that at least Bridgewater will be ready to go against the Jets.

The Dolphins have gone winless in five games but somehow are still in playoff contention. They need to win against New York and hope that the Buffalo Bills take care of business against the New England Patriots in Week 18 to make the playoff cut in the AFC. So far this season, Bridgewater has passed for 683 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions on a 62.0 percent completion rate.