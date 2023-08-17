Terron Armstead was carted off the field with a leg injury Thursday during a joint practice session with the Houston Texans.

Good news for #Dolphins OT Terron Armstead, who was carted off today with a lower leg injury: I'm told no surgery is necessary and he'll work to be ready for Week 1. Considering the various options, this is solid. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2023

At the time, it looked like it was a scary injury that could require surgery, but NFL insider Ian Rapaport tweeted that Armstead will not need surgery and the big offensive tackle is working towards starting in the Miami Dolphins season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers at SofFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Apparently after the initial scare of the injury, Armstead was able to pass several tests and it's likely he will return to training camp in a matter of days.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Armstead is a hugely important factor on the Miami offensive line. He has been injured frequently during his career, but when he ahs been in the lineup, he has been a stellar pass blocker. Terron Armstead allowed just 1 sack and 15 pass pressures last season.

All teams need consistent and sensational play from their offensive line if they hope to be a successful playoff team. This may apply to the Dolphins more than any other team because the priority for head coach Mike McDonald is keeping quarterback Tua Tagovailoa upright and healthy.

Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussion last year while playing for the Dolphins, and he is doing all he can to stay out of the line of fire. That includes taking lessons on how to fall to the ground without giving up the ball or taking additional abuse.

If Tagovailoa can stay healthy this year, the Dolphins will have an opportunity to take on the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East this season.