While the Dolphins have taken a massive lead against the Commanders, they lost left tackle Terron Armstead to an ankle injury.

If the Miami Dolphins want to finish out their season strong, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa must be upright in the pocket. That becomes much more difficult for the Dolphins without Terron Armstead.

Armstead left Miami's Week 13 contest against the Commanders with an ankle injury. The left tackle is questionable to return to the game, the Dolphins announced.

Armstead was injured on the final play of the first half for Miami. However, the half ended with a touchdown as the Dolphins took a 31-7 halftime advantage. With such a large lead, Miami may choose to just hold Armstead out.

The left tackle has dealt with numerous injuries throughout the season. He has spent time on injured reserve with knee injuries and has dealt with quad issues as well. The Dolphins want to ensure Armstead is healthy come their hopeful playoff run.

Miami knows their offensive line is stronger with Armstead in it. While he has appeared in just five games this season, the tackle has earned a strong 75.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Heading into Week 13, the Dolphins had allowed Tagovailoa to be sacked 17 times, tied for 27th in the NFL. Miami's offense has certainly been explosive. But their offensive line has stepped up in a big way to get them there.

With a big lead against the Commanders, the Dolphins can let Terron Armstead rest his ankle injury. However, as the team gets closer to the playoffs, they'll want their left tackle at full health. While Armstead didn't get the play the full game, he got a full preview of Miami's potential against the Commanders.