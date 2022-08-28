In their first game playing together, Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill put on a show for the Miami Dolphins faithful. One of the duo’s first plays in an NFL game involve a 51-yard bomb from Tua to the Cheetah. It was supposed to be a preview of what’s to come in Florida this season.

However, if you ask Tua about his thoughts on the Hill throw, the Dolphins QB had other ideas. Speaking to reporters after their preseason game, the former Alabama QB admits that his throw wasn’t perfect. However, Tagovailoa did credit his team for the hard work they’ve put in during practice. (via ProFootballTalk)

“It was good,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “Knowing that Tyreek was playing, he wanted a ‘go’ ball. We gave him a shot. The throw wasn’t to my liking. That whole spiel. If it was a better ball, if it was probably more in front of Tyreek, you know, we (Dolphins) could have scored on the first play probably… It’s really good that people finally can see the hard work that we’ve all been putting in together.”

Astute observers in the comments section did point out that Tua’s highlight-reel throw was actually a bit underthrown. If you look back on the play, you’ll notice Tyreek Hill adjusting to catch the ball. Nonetheless, it’s still an impressive highlight for the Dolphins’ QB-WR duo that’s playing together for the first time. They have a lot of time in the middle of the season to work out their issues.

The sky is the limit for this Dolphins offense in 2022. They have one of the more creative offensive minds in the league, and a deadly pass-catching duo to boot in Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Their offensive line has been bolstered by Terron Armstead’s presence. If Tua can deliver on his full potential next season… look out.