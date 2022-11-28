Published November 28, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Miami Dolphins star offensive tackle Terron Armstead suffered a worrying injury in the Week 12 win over the Houston Texans, prompting some concern that his season would be forced to an early end. Armstead, who suffered a pectoral injury during the win, received an encouraging update after undergoing tests on the ailment. According to Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins are optimistic that Armstead will be able to return at some point this season, in what is surely a huge relief for Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel indicated he’s “confident” that Armstead will be able to play again this year. While he wouldn’t put a timetable on the star offensive lineman’s return to action, he did indicate a return within a few weeks’ time isn’t off the table.

Tom Pelissero reports that Armstead is dealing with a Grade 2 pectoral strain, or in other words, a partial tear. The Dolphins don’t believe the injury is season-ending, meaning Tagovailoa will have one of his most critical protectors back before long.

Armstead is in his first season with the Dolphins after playing the first nine years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints. The 31-year-old signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Dolphins in the offseason, including $43.37 million in guaranteed money. The contract includes a potential out after the third season.

Armstead made three Pro Bowls during his Saints tenure and has been a crucial component of the Dolphins’ offense this season, which has seen breakout performances from Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle, while Tyreek Hill has continued his dominance despite the change of scenery.

Getting Terron Armstead back will be crucial for the playoff-hopeful Dolphins as they prepare for the final stretch of the season.