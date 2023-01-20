Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t said much since being ruled out for the end of the regular season and the team’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills after sustaining a third concussion. But on Friday, the signal-caller spoke out on the injury-riddled campaign, leaving many fans bewildered as to what he could’ve meant.

“When one chapter ends, another begins. Proud of this last one, excited for the next one”

Did a doctor tell Tagovailoa he can’t play football anymore? Is he leaving Miami? Or is the ex-Alabama standout simply talking about the 2023 season where he hopes to stay injury-free? It’s truly hard to know what the QB means here.

Tua Tagovailoa was unfortunately in the headlines for the wrong reasons all year long. Two concussions in a span of weeks where he could barely walk straight after a couple of hard hits forced the NFL to change their protocols. A third in late December against the Green Bay Packers ended his season and undoubtedly hurt Miami’s chances of getting past the Bills in Super Wild Card Weekend, although third-stringer Skylar Thompson put forward a solid effort, giving Josh Allen and Co. a run for their money.

Tagovailoa had a fantastic campaign in his 13 games played, throwing for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just eight picks while completing 64.8% of his passes. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle certainly made his life easier, both reeling in well over 1,000 yards receiving.

There is no question concussion experts spoke to Tua about his future in the NFL. Taking so much head trauma within such a short period of time is very concerning for his long-term health. For Dolphins fans, they’ll be hoping that the new chapter he’s speaking on is 2023. But for now, it’s unknown what Tagovailoa means. At least the 24-year-old is in good spirits though, no matter what his next step is.