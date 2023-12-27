Dan Marino gifted each Dolphins QB and they returned the favor.

It's important to have chemistry on a team but especially within a specific position group. The Miami Dolphins quarterbacks are a tight-knit group and they are all bonded together by relationships with a Hall of Fame QB, Dolphins legend Dan Marino.

Along with Marino, Tua Tagovailoa and the other Dolphins QBs exchanged gifts for the holiday season, as captured by the cameras of HBO's Hard Knocks. After Dolphins backup QB Mike White gave Marino some wine, Marino gifted all of them Isotoner gloves. The gift earned a big laugh from the players given Marino's endorsement with the company during his playing career.

The gifts didn’t stop there though as Tagovailoa gifted each of the other QBs – excluding Marino because he already has one – a golf simulator to set up in a place of their choosing. The things you can get with a first-round rookie contract and some MVP buzz.

The relationships 0f football

Marino was very appreciative of his gift as were the Dolphins players for theirs. Seeing those kinds of relationships off the field is what makes Hard Knocks so great and seeing it in-season – where the players have a different mentality than the preseason – puts things in a different perspective for the viewer/fan.

Marino has had a close relationship with the Dolphins organization since his playing days ended. He's been a special adviser to the team for nearly a decade and frequents quarterback meetings during the week.

Tua Tagovailoa has spoken glowingly about Marino and the relationship they've built over the last four years. What a privilege it must be for the Dolphins players to get to hear some wisdom from one of the best quarterbacks of all time.

The vibes are high in Miami at the moment as the Dolphins march toward the playoffs. Still in play for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Miami has a massive game against the Baltimore Ravens this week.

2024 could start with a bang in South Beach.