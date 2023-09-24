The Miami Dolphins are off to a hot start, and are quickly becoming a title favorite in the AFC. Tua Tagovailoa is back and healthy, and has made all the difference for Mike McDaniels and the talented Dolphins squad as he has become the MVP favorite.

CBS analyst Boomer Esiason touched on his injury history, after Tagovailoa suffered from several concussions in the 2022 campaign that was off to such a promising start.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He played great last year until he got hurt, and then he came back and played great until he got hurt again,” Esiason explained.

He then took his analysis to the next level, dropping a comparison to one of the most skilled and decorated quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.

“[Tua Tagovailoa's] ball accuracy, anticipation and the softness of the ball coming to the receiver's hands reminds me of Joe Montana,” Esiason gushed.

He was met with hollers from his co-hosts, who understood the gravity of the comparison. Montana is one of the best quarterbacks of all time, and throwing any current QB in the conversation with him is certainly a stretch.

Tua and the Dolphins are playing well again in Week 3, off to an explosive start against the Denver Broncos that saw them put up 35 points in the first half. Tagovailoa has over 200 yards and 2 touchdowns at half, and has been feeding the ball to his highlight machine wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins have the sixth best odds to win the Super Bowl after the electric beginning to the season, sitting with +1100 odds to win it all. They are rapidly improving with each week, and if they can continue to tighten up on the defensive side, Tua's squad will have a serious chance in going the distance, and showing the world why Esiason's comments may ring true.