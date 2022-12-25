Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set NFL Twitter ablaze when he threw three consecutive interceptions in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tua Tagovailoa would be the first Dolphin to throw three interceptions in the fourth quarter since Chad Henne in a 2009 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills would win 31-14 in Highmark Stadium behind a 51-yard reception from receiver Terrell Owens and three straight fourth-quarter interceptions from Henne, enough to stop any potential comeback from a Dolphins team three wins from Wild Card contention.

Though the picked-off passes provided legitimate concern about Miami’s ability to work when through a disrupted offensive rhythm, some placed the blame on the third-year quarterback, saying the game the Packers had “no business winning” was on the former Alabama standout.

Tagovailoa’s 310 passing yards were likely the product of a lightning-quick receiver core featuring a former Kansas City Chiefs receiver in Tyreek Hill and second-year Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle, added Pro Football Talk managing editor Michael David Smith. Hill lived up to last week’s apology to Dolphins fans when the pair combined for 246 yards and one touchdown against the Packers, catching nine of their 12 targets while Hill earned a 52-yard reception and Waddle caught an 84-yard reception.

Former NBC Sports Bay Area writer Brian Witt put the blame on the San Francisco 49ers, who took a 33-17 victory and picked off Tagovailoa twice in Levi’s Stadium.

NFL twitter used the opportunity to make Tua-related puns, including a shot at the playfully-named “TuAnon” fan base on Twitter and beyond.

Miami Herald Sports Columnist Barry Jackson shined some much-needed optimism amongst the flurry of tweets. The Dolphins still have the opportunity to make the NFL playoffs with two more wins or a win against the New England Patriots next Sunday and a win by the Seattle Seahawks over the New York Jets. Two more wins would push the Dolphins to 10-7 and provide a comfortable bid for a Wild Card spot.