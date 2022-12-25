By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set NFL Twitter ablaze when he threw three consecutive interceptions in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tua Tagovailoa would be the first Dolphin to throw three interceptions in the fourth quarter since Chad Henne in a 2009 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills would win 31-14 in Highmark Stadium behind a 51-yard reception from receiver Terrell Owens and three straight fourth-quarter interceptions from Henne, enough to stop any potential comeback from a Dolphins team three wins from Wild Card contention.

Though the picked-off passes provided legitimate concern about Miami’s ability to work when through a disrupted offensive rhythm, some placed the blame on the third-year quarterback, saying the game the Packers had “no business winning” was on the former Alabama standout.

Tua was abysmal in the fourth quarter and there is now legitimate concern about his and the Dolphins' ability to operate when their timing is disrupted — defenses have appeared to figure it out — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 25, 2022

Tua definitely let the Miami Dolphins down today. Packers had no business winning this game. This loss is totally on him — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) December 25, 2022

It's not as though any of those INTs were great plays. They were atrocious throws/decisions/reads. All 3.#Tua — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 25, 2022

Tagovailoa’s 310 passing yards were likely the product of a lightning-quick receiver core featuring a former Kansas City Chiefs receiver in Tyreek Hill and second-year Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle, added Pro Football Talk managing editor Michael David Smith. Hill lived up to last week’s apology to Dolphins fans when the pair combined for 246 yards and one touchdown against the Packers, catching nine of their 12 targets while Hill earned a 52-yard reception and Waddle caught an 84-yard reception.

Tua was awful today. His stats don't tell the whole story; the 310 yards look nice but most of those came from his fast receivers making big plays on throws any QB could make. The three interceptions killed his team. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 25, 2022

Former NBC Sports Bay Area writer Brian Witt put the blame on the San Francisco 49ers, who took a 33-17 victory and picked off Tagovailoa twice in Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers broke Tua — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) December 25, 2022

NFL twitter used the opportunity to make Tua-related puns, including a shot at the playfully-named “TuAnon” fan base on Twitter and beyond.

Tua TagovaiLOL, bruh. — Andy Hutchins (@AndyHutchins) December 25, 2022

Miami Herald Sports Columnist Barry Jackson shined some much-needed optimism amongst the flurry of tweets. The Dolphins still have the opportunity to make the NFL playoffs with two more wins or a win against the New England Patriots next Sunday and a win by the Seattle Seahawks over the New York Jets. Two more wins would push the Dolphins to 10-7 and provide a comfortable bid for a Wild Card spot.