Tua Tagovailoa doesn't just hit proverbial home run plays on the football field for the Miami Dolphins, he actually belts dingers off the field in real life. The Dolphins got together for star corner Xavien Howard's charity softball game on Saturday- and Tagovailoa, among other teammates, was swinging for the fences.

Tagovailoa was feeling himself after hitting a home run, so much so, that he decided to steal teammate and star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's signature celebration while rounding the bases.

Batting leadoff, Tua Tagovailoa goes yard with a home run to kick off the Xavien Howard Celebrity Softball Game. Tua hits the Waddle as he rounds 2nd base in celebration. pic.twitter.com/eXqjXLsFpV — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 17, 2023

Not only did Tagovailoa hit a leadoff home run to get his team off to a good start, but he also brought the energy rounding second base.

We give the Dolphins quarterback good grades for his superb Waddle impersonation as well. Of course, Tagovailoa had every reason to want to celebrate like Waddle, who suddenly turned into prime Barry Bonds at the charity softball game.

The Dolphins wideout, who enjoyed a career year with 1,356 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2022, stole the show at the charity event, crushing five home runs in the first round of the softball home run derby.

If Dolphins fans are lucky, there will be plenty of big plays being made on the field in 2023, as the likes of Tagovailoa and Waddle become more and more familiar with head coach Mike McDaniel's offense.

Tagovailoa took off with McDaniel in his ear last year, firing 25 touchdown passes while posting a career-best 68.8 QBR, which ranked third in the league behind only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

But multiple concussions kept Tagovailoa off the field- and even had him considering an early retirement at one point.

Tagovailoa is back, having practiced Jiu-Jitsu to learn how to fall more gracefully in the hopes of preventing concussions.

Look for Tagovailoa to swing for the fences in the Dolphins offense once again in 2023.