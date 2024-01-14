It's definitely not how Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins envisioned their season to end...

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't hide his frustration over their painful loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round on Saturday.

Under the freezing weather conditions, the Dolphins' top-rated overall offense also went ice cold. Granted that they had to deal with plenty of injuries among their offensive weapons heading to the game, which made the preparation for the Wild Card showdown difficult, to score seven points in a do-or-die showdown is absolutely unacceptable.

In his postgame presser, Tagovailoa admitted that losing “sucks,” per David Furones of South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“It wasn't good, brotha. Losing is never fun,” Tagovailoa added when asked about the mood in the locker room following the defeat.

Tua Tagovailoa was critical of their performance in the contest as well. He admitted that there were a lot of things that they could have done better, but he is not blaming their recent injury woes or the weather condition for it. They fell short and didn't play to their standards, plain and simple.

“It wasn't up to our standard,” Tagovailoa said on their communication issues that led to a rather abysmal offensive showing, with the Dolphins losing 26-7, per Joe Schad of Palm Beach Post. “We weren't efficient on first and second downs.”

Tagovailoa had a forgettable performance on Saturday, completing just half of his throws (20 of 39) for 199 yards and one touchdown against one interception. Among all the days that the offense would have struggled, it really had to be in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins lost to a better team in the Chiefs in the Wild Card round. As they pack their bags home, they can only learn from the loss and hope that they will be able to bounce back next season.