Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary brain injury on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury scared a lot of people watching, especially one former college teammate of Tagovailoa’s.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs spoke to the media Friday. He mentioned he watched the game and had a similar reaction to many fans who tuned in to the contest.

“After that, I kind of stopped watching,” Buggs said of the Dolphins game. “I was shook up. Tua’s a great guy, he’s a great leader, he’s a hell of a player. We was together at ‘Bama and I’m pretty sure all the other ‘Bama guys are looking at Tua as well, like, ‘Man, something’s got to be done about this.’ In my opinion, safety is first. I love football, but we also got lives outside of football, and we can’t play football forever.”

Buggs transferred to the University of Alabama ahead of the 2017 season. He started 13 of the 14 games the team played that year. He and Tagovailoa won the National Championship that year over Georgia.

The Dolphins came under fire prior to the game for even allowing their quarterback to play in the game. Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion in the Dolphins’ Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills. However, the Dolphins cleared him to play on Thursday night and called his injury a back issue.

Unquestionably, Buggs believes this is an issue of the utmost importance. The NFL needs to do more to protect its players, so no player has to go through what the Dolphins quarterback went through on Thursday.

“That’s real scary,” Buggs said. “Just seeing a great football player in a position like that, that’s real scary. This game is dangerous and I think the league should do a better job of protecting our guys. At the same time, it’s entertainment but it’s also our life and our health, so we definitely got to be woke about that.”