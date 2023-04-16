The Miami Dolphins made a sneaky signing Saturday night, claiming the services of wide receiver Chosen Anderson, formerly known as Robbie. The details of the contract are not yet known.

Anderson, who legally changed his name in February, is entering his eighth season in the NFL in 2023. He joins the Dolphins after the worst statistical season of his career in 2022. Anderson managed just 282 yards on 20 catches in 16 games with the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.

This won’t be Anderson’s first run with an AFC East team. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Jets, averaging 765 yards and 52 catches a season with 20 touchdowns. He then had the best season of his career with the Panthers in 2020, notching career-highs in targets, catches and receiving yards, adding three touchdowns.

The Dolphins already have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the league. The addition of Anderson only adds to the flexibility and depth that Miami has on the outside of the offense. The Dolphins had the fourth-best passing offense in 2022, averaging 265 passing yards per game.

The pressure will be off Anderson to produce right away. He likely will enter training camp as fourth or fifth on the Dolphins’ wide receiver depth chart, so if he’s able to make the team it’ll be a step in the right direction.

Chosen Anderson is just two seasons removed from a 1000-yard campaign. If he can produce just half of that, he’ll be a big contributor to a contending Dolphins team in 2023.