If there is one storyline this offseason for the Miami Dolphins that has been important, it has been when star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will get a contract extension as other players around the league continue to reset the market. Whether that happens sooner or later remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that his teammates have seen the growth from him, especially in Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead who compared him to his former teammate in Drew Brees.

Armstead compares Tagovailoa and Brees in terms of leadership

Armstead was on the New Orleans Saints along with Brees from 2013 to 2020 as the veteran offensive lineman has seen a lot of what the legendary quarterback is made of and comparing Tagovailoa to him is of the utmost respect. He would talk about how the two are similar in their “leadership” according to his appearance on the “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams.

“This past year I saw jumps in leadership that resembled Drew (Brees) to me, which is exciting because I believe this year will be even more of a spike in that leadership and his demand from his peers,” Armstead said. “So if he sees me slacking, or Tyreek, or Waddle, he’s not afraid to be hesitant or vocal about that. Opposed to my first year he wouldn’t have said, or spoken in certain situations. Last year he showed me that, and this year I believe it will be even more.”

Tagovailoa has always shown flashes, but seemed to have put mostly everything together this past season as he threw for 4,624 yards (which led the entire NFL) along with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. This was also while playing every single game last season which is huge as there was a narrative about the health concerns regarding the former first round pick as he was taken with the fifth overall pick by the Dolphins in 2020.

“He talked to Drew Brees, which is my old Quarterback a lot,” Armstead said to Adams. “So he’s someone that has no problem getting different advice and opinions, but he’s a very strong minded young man and he’s making great decisions.”

This is not the first time Armstead compares the Dolphins star to Brees

It would not be the first time that Armstead has compared Tagovailoa to Brees as it goes back to when the productive offensive tackle first signed a contract with the Dolphins for $75 million on a five-year deal back in March of 2022. The traits that he would find similar from the 26-year old quarterback to the sure fire Hall of Famer is their accuracy and even joking about their height according to Alian Poupart of Sports Illustrated.

“Their height,” Armstead said on “The Rich Eisen Show” back in April. “So I connected Tua and Drew kind of soon as I got there (in Miami), OK? And they talked for a while, but Drew came down to training camp (last summer). And they spent some time together and Tua ran over to me. He's like, ‘Yo, T-Stead, I'm taller than Drew.’ He was like, so excited. Forget everything else they talked about reading defenses and all that anticipation, he was happy that he was taller than Drew.

“But as far as similarities, the accuracy, the precision is scary to see,” Armstead continued. “Drew is Hall of Fame, one of the best ever to touch a football for sure. Tua's accuracy and his ability to manipulate and move defenders with his eyes, footwork, it's incredible. It’s Drew Brees, and I know that's a tall comparison, but he stands up to it. He is an impressive thrower of the football.”

While Armstead experienced Brees' prime, he sees Tagovailoa's ascend

Armstead got to see first hand one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Brees perform at a high level as he protected him on the Saints for the signal caller's final eight years of his career. He speaks about the difference in playing with Brees and how he was already a great player to Tagovailoa who he is seeing blossoming in to one.

“I'm the OG on the (Dolphins) team so just to see that from a young Tua [Tagovailoa] to see him becoming what he's becoming,” Armstead said. “When I got to New Orleans, Drew was already Drew Brees, already Super Bowl champion,” Armstead said. “Yeah. So I saw him do XYZ numerous times. And to see that from year one to two from Tua, I’m happy.”

Comparing Tagovailoa to Brees is obviously huge since the latter is a Super Bowl champion and MVP for the event, is a two-time offensive player of the year, was a 13-time Pro Bowler, and led the league in passing seven times.

Armstead confident Dolphins and Tagovailoa figure out contract dispute

While there are a lot of expectations for the quarterback, especially if he can win a playoff game since the Dolphins were eliminated in the wild card round by the eventual Super Bowl champions in the Kansas City Chiefs, the contract situation is ongoing. However, Armstead firmly believes that a deal will get done between the two parties as he told Adams on her show, even saying that all the “goals” Miami has “are reliant” on Tagovailoa.

“Of course. Of course, yeah! It’s going to happen,” Armstead said. “We stay out of the numbers and the negotiations, but it’s gonna happen. We need Tua to go anywhere that we’re trying to go. All our dreams, goals, and aspirations are reliant on No. 1.”

“The Dolphins know that,” Armstead continued. “The organization knows that, the city, the league… the way they iron out the numbers… negotiations get tough in contract (talks). Teams start to bring up bad plays, bad games, injuries…you start to get offended… but it’s leverage. And once you peel back those layers and you keep it about the business, it will get done.”



It will no doubt be an exciting season upcoming for the Dolphins as they look to further improve after a 11-6 record which put them second in the AFC East. They open up the year at Hard Rock Stadium as they will face an in-state rival in the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 8.