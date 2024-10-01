The Miami Dolphins faced an uphill Monday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Miami's offense could not get things going, and the team took a 31-12 loss. Head coach Mike McDaniel was thoughtful in his postgame comments when reflecting on the changes the Dolphins need to make.

Miami failed to capitalize on the Titans' injury woes after starting quarterback Will Levis exited the game with a shoulder ailment and did not return. The Dolphins then had to deal with Mason Rudolph, who held things down and allowed the Titans to ultimately put more points on the board.

Most shocking of all though, the Dolphins' could not get their offense going. Tyreek Hill finished the game with just 16 rushing yards on two carries and three receiving yards on two receptions. Mike McDaniel is aware that his team needs a spark, but he needs to let the loss soak in more before he has answers.

“We have to assess everything. I would hesitate to overcook before I watch the film. I want to marinate in this situation….There will be things to change. It’s hard to say what those things are,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, per Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald.

Miami will not create any excuses for their struggles. However, health has certainly played a role in their slump. The Dolphins lost Tua Tagovailoa's services on Sep. 12 after the star QB suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Bills. In addition, pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips left Monday night's Titans game with a knee injury.

The Dolphins fell to 1-3 with Monday night's loss. Things are challenging for the squad at the moment, but they have what it takes to bounce back. As Mike McDaniel said, the team will reflect on where they went wrong and address the things they need to change for their next matchup.