It's been a whirlwind in the last 36 hours for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins. After being arrested outside of Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, more and more details are emerging, including bodycam footage that appears to show Miami-Dade police using excessive force in removing Hill from his vehicle. Calais Campbell, another member of the Dolphins, was also detained during the incident when trying to come to Hill's aid. Another video was released via ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington, showing Hill pleading with his teammate Jonnu Smith not to leave the scene.

An officer can be heard speaking to Hill condescendingly and using foul language.

The ongoing investigation and Dolphins' reaction to Tyreek Hill's arrest

Julius B. Collins, Hill's attorney, released a statement on his behalf, as per ESPN's Darlington.

“Mr. Hill understands the inherently dangerous job that law enforcement is tasked with and understands that officer safety is important. However, at no point in time did Mr. Hill pose a threat to these officers. We believe that this matter was escalated due to overzealous officers attempting to impose their authority on Mr. Hill because they were not pleased with how fast he complied with their request and that Mr. Hill did not roll down his window far enough to their liking,” said Julius B. Collins via Hill.

One officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement released by Director Stephanie V. Daniels of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

“Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter. One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted. I'm committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers.”