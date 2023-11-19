The Miami Dolphins won despite an uneven performance on offense, including an injury scare for Tyreek Hill that he downplayed after the game.

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 20-13 on Sunday to improve to 7-3. But fans had to hold their breath when star wide receiver Tyreek Hill headed to the locker room in the game's second quarter clutching his right hand.

However, Hill downplayed any injury concerns after the game. “Nothing serious. Just a little pain,” he told reporters, per the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad. Hill said his hand banged into a helmet when he absorbed a hit, but he didn't seem too concerned.

Hill only missed one series before returning to the game.

Despite the knock, it was another robust performance from Hill on Sunday. He repeatedly torched the Raiders secondary, finishing his day with 10 catches on 11 targets for 146 yards. He hauled in his eighth touchdown of the season as well, tops in the NFL.

Defense bails out offense for Miami

Hill had himself a big game, but the Dolphins' offense struggled for much of the day. QB Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception and also lost a fumble after a scramble. The 20-point output was the lowest for Miami in a home game all season.

In a reversal of how the Dolphins have been winning games, it was the defense that stepped up in the game's biggest moments. Vic Fangio's unit created three turnovers, with the most crucial one being CB Jalen Ramsey's fourth quarter interception in the end zone with just 22 seconds remaining to clinch the victory for the Dolphins.

The win moves Miami to 7-3 on the season, good for first place in the AFC East.