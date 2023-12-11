Ahead Miami plays Tennessee in Week 14's Monday Night Football, we'll be making our Dolphins Week 14 predictions.

Miami is playing at a high level at 9-3 this season. The Dolphins are the first seed in the AFC in a tight race to clinch home-field advantage. The offense has been explosive, making it tough for defenses to contain them with all of their elite speed.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are an elite receiver tandem that puts constant pressure on defenses. Hill has hauled in 93 receptions for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. The 29-year-old is one of the best players in the league and has put himself in the MVP conversation. The MVP award often goes to quarterbacks, and it's unlikely Hill will end up winning the award. However, being in the conversation shows how much of an impact he is having.

Another speedster who has impacted the offense is Raheem Mostert. The 31-year-old running back has rushed for 828 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He also has 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Miami's offense is full of weapons, and Tua Tagovailoa has done a great job leading them. This matchup against the Titans could help them remain the number-one seed in the AFC. With that said, let's move on to our Dolphins Week 14 predictions.

Tyreek Hill has another dominant performance

Hill is having a phenomenal season, and defenses across the league haven't been able to stop him. He is coming off a performance against the Washington Commanders, where he hauled in five receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Hill is a mismatch and finds ways to get open even while receiving a ton of attention from the defense. The Titans defense is tied for sixth in yards per pass attempt. Hill is extremely effective in the deep passing game, and with Tennesse giving up big plays, he should have a dominant performance.

Tua Tagovailoa throws for 300-plus yards

Tagovailoa is another player on the Dolphins who finds himself in the MVP conversation. The 25-year-old quarterback has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 3,457 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He has been great at making the right read, which shows with his high completion percentage.

Although Tagovailoa will throw passes into traffic at times trying to make a big play downfield, he is a good decision-maker overall. With his elite weapons healthy, Tagovailoa should have a tremendous game for Miami and continue his success.

Dolphins cruise to a win

The Dolphins have been one of the best teams in the league this season. While Miami hasn't beaten any elite teams, they have proven they can take care of the teams they are supposed to beat. Tennessee is a team that is 4-8 and coming off a 31-28 loss against the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans have a rookie quarterback, Will Levis, under center, who has been inconsistent.

Levis has completed only 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,266 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. Levis may not be turning the ball over a ton, but he has struggled to complete passes consistently.

The Dolphins are the more experienced team and have home-field advantage in this game. That gives them the edge, and they should come out on top to improve to 10-3 on the season and remain the number one seed in the AFC.