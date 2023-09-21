On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins dropped an unexpected Tyreek Hill injury update ahead of their Week 3 game with the Denver Broncos.

The team practice report noted that Hill, the team’s leading receiver through two games, was limited in practice due to an ankle injury, per Pro Football Talk. The report didn’t specify any details about the issue and whether it will affect his availability for the Dolphins' Week 3 tilt against the Broncos.

Hill has 16 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns in his first two games, which is second in the NFL, just 45 yards behind Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson. The Dolphins wideout had a massive 11-catch, 215-yard, two-touchdown game in Week 1 and followed that up with just five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. Miami won both games.

This surprising Tyreek Hill injury report could hamper his preseason goal of becoming the first WR in NFL history to record 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. The current record is 1,964 yards, which Detroit Lions WR Calvin Johnson produced in 2012. At his current pace, Hill is on target for 2,176 yards.

On Sunday, if healthy, Hill will face a Broncos defense that has given up the 12th-most passing yards in the NFL (466) to date this season. If the start wideout is limited or misses the game, that will vault WR2 Jaylen Waddle into the No. 1 position on the depth chart. It also opens up more opportunities for the team’s other wide receivers, River Cracraft, Braxton Barrios, and Erik Ezukanma.

The Dolphins face-off against the Broncos at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.