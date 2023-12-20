Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel tells the media to 'F off' with the narrative that the Dolphins can't beat winning teams

The Miami Dolphins have been hearing for much of the season that they can't beat winning teams. The Dolphins are tired of this narrative, especially coach Mike McDaniel. However, the chirping won't stop until Miami actually beats someone with a winning record. With a looming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Dolphins will likely be hearing this narrative even more than usual this week.

The Dolphins are 10-4 this year, but have lost all three games they've played against winning teams, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. Ahead of their matchup against the Cowboys, McDaniel is making sure his team doesn't listen to the outside noise.

“I instructed the players that anything other than concerning yourself with the next opponent, which for us is the Dallas Cowboys, any other narrative that has to do with good teams, or playoff seeds, or the next three games, all that stuff, I gave them the clearance to tell all members of the media, to, with all due respect, F off. With all due respect,” McDaniel said, via NBC Sports.

“Because all we’re focused on is the Dallas Cowboys, and they definitely deserve our attention,” McDaniel said. “So as we clean up our game from the previous, we’ll be thinking about that and the narratives will be what they be. We’re not really concerned. We know that will exist but it’s really inconsequential to what we’re trying to do.”

The Dolphins-Cowboys game will be one of the best of Week 16. Miami has yet to beat a winning team, but Dallas is coming off a 31-10 blowout loss. This game could go either way, but the Dolphins have crucial home-field advantage.