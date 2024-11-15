The 2024 NFL season is more than halfway over. Following a win on Monday Night Football, the Miami Dolphins are looking to get back into the playoff race. Now, they made a move by claiming linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who had been a starting linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks all season.

Before the Dolphins were able to bring him in, though, the Seahawks had to release him. Now, Dodson is pissed off and looking to make them regret it.

“Dolphins LB Tyrel Dodson said he’s ‘pissed off' about his release from the Seahawks, but added that he always is when he’s on the field,” reported ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Louis-Jacques added that Dodson shared he's “ready to ball wherever he's needed” and is receiving help from Jordan Poyer, a former teammate on the Buffalo Bills, in getting acclimated.

The Dolphins picked up what was remaining on Dodson's deal. Dodson is signed to a one-year, $2.25 million deal. Now, the Dolphins owe just more than $1 million in base salary owed.

Tyrel Dodson looking to bolster Dolphins defense

With Dodson in the fold, the Dolphins made a responding, but shocking move. They waived David Long Jr. Long, who started all season for the Dolphins and was even a captain. However, it appears the Dolphins prefer Dodson for his role and switched one for the other.

In terms of what Dodson is entering, he's entering a defense that hasn't been elite but has still been quite good. Ranking No. 10 in total defense, they are allowing 305.8 yards per game and have allowed just 19 touchdowns. Additionally, the team ranks Nos 8 and 12 in passing and rushing defense, respectively.

The question is, is Dodson better than Long? Well, according to Pro Football Focus, he is significantly better. So far in 2024, Dodson outgrades Long 65.8 to 37. Additionally, Dodson has a better grade in pass coverage (73.3 to 39.2), run defense (52 to 41.2), and pass rush (64 to 63.4).