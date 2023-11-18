The Miami Dolphins have elevated Robbie Chosen to the active roster for Week 11 due to injuries to Braxton Berrios and Chase Claypool.

The Miami Dolphins will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, but they will likely be without a pair of weapons out wide in Braxton Berrios and Chase Claypool. Both players are battling injuries at the moment. With that in mind, the team elevated WR Robbie Chosen to the active roster from the practice squad for this contest, as reported by Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

Chosen, formerly known as Robbie Anderson, has just one catch in four games for the Dolphins. It was an impactful one though, taking it to the house for a 68-yard score. Considering Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are very much healthy, Chosen probably won't have much of a role on Sunday.

That being said, since Berrios and Claypool won't suit up, he could be a bigger part of the offense than most expect. Chosen signed with Miami back in April after the Arizona Cardinals released him. The 30-year-old has been released twice since then and re-signed to the active roster by the Dolphins.

While Claypool has barely featured in this offense yet, Berrios has 20 catches, which is the third-most on the roster behind Waddle and Hill. Someone needs to make up for his absence and it could be Chosen, especially since tight end Durham Smythe is also dealing with an ankle injury.

Miami is sitting pretty at the top of the AFC East with a 6-3 record and will be hoping for a bounce-back performance after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany two weeks ago. With the Bills in second at just 5-5, a victory for the Dolphins here would take them one step closer to the playoffs.