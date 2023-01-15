The Miami Dolphins have taken the lead against the Buffalo Bills after a shocking series of turnovers from Josh Allen. After throwing two interceptions before halftime and allowing the Dolphins to claw back into the game, some poor protection left Allen on an island early in the second half. Rather than throw the ball away, Allen took a big hit and fumbled, resulting in a Zach Sieler scoop-and-score, giving Miami a 24-20 lead in the third quarter.

No one was more fired up over the touchdown than Sieler’s wife, Hannah, who went absolutely nuts after her husband gave the Dolphins the lead.

ALL IM SAYING IS @zachsieler PROMISED ME I WOULD GET THE GAME BALL IF HE EVER SCORED A TOUCHDOWN #finsuppic.twitter.com/QOFUOvF3BB — Hannah Sieler (@Han_Cook34) January 15, 2023

Sieler made the big play against Allen and his wife’s heartwarming reaction says everything about the importance of the play. Hannah also clarified that Zach Sieler already promised she’d be the recipient of the game ball if he ever scored a touchdown in the NFL. Who would’ve thought the moment would come during the playoffs against the Bills?

WOW!!!! Dolphins take their first lead of the day on a scoop and score by Zach Sieler 🤯pic.twitter.com/VXOFummAYF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 15, 2023

The Bills are absolutely melting down right now, with Allen having three turnovers in quick succession, all of which led to Dolphins’ points. Buffalo has thrown its 17-0 lead out the window, and now find themselves playing catchup early in the second half, with Allen making some very questionable decisions against Miami.

Sieler took advantage of one of Allen’s mishaps, scoring his first-ever NFL touchdown and helping Miami overtake the Bills despite their putrid first quarter, during which they racked up 19 yards of total offense.