Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had a chance to leave his mark on the game early on against the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, after a picture-perfect throw from Skylar Thompson, Waddle inexplicably dropped the pass that could very well have gone for six points. Against a team like the Bills, that mistake could be costly, and Twitter didn’t hold back when critiquing the young wideout for the critical drop.

Awful drop by Jaylen Waddle in a big spot. Why did he jump?pic.twitter.com/TRTWBSedRr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 15, 2023

Talk about a game-changing play. Skylar Thompson, making his first NFL Playoffs start, threw a dime to Waddle on his first throw of the game. The potential huge gain was erased by Waddle’s early error, and that won’t do much to ease Thompson’s nerves.

Ugh. Great ball Skylar Thompson threw up there for Jaylen Waddle deep on his first postseason throw. Waddle with the brutal drop. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 15, 2023

Waddle will be looking to make up for that mistake for the rest of the game, especially considering the Bills scored the game’s first TD on their subsequent drive.

Jaylen Waddle has GOT to catch that pass. Period. Point blank. End of story. — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) January 15, 2023

There’s simply no way to put it except bluntly. Not coming away with that catch is inexcusable given the situation, and it cost his team the chance to string together a confidence-building opening drive.

That’s going to stick with Dolphins fans for quite a while if the Bills manage to build upon their first-quarter lead.

Waddle hands are a coin flip, 50/50. Dropped 2 deep passes that fins needed to stay in this gm. Def needs to make a stand . #Playoffs#DolphinsBills — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 15, 2023

While Waddle is an electric player, some feel he needs to improve his reliability as a pass-catcher.

Jaylen Waddle my god. That can’t happen. That’s how you lose football games. — Daniel (@DanielEliesen) January 15, 2023

Converting on plays like that is how the Dolphins will stay alive in this game against the Bills, which they entered as historic 14-point underdogs. Dropping dimes from your seventh-round rookie QB in his first playoff start is a recipe for disaster, and the Dolphins will have to dig themselves out of an early hole following the mistake.