Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had a chance to leave his mark on the game early on against the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, after a picture-perfect throw from Skylar Thompson, Waddle inexplicably dropped the pass that could very well have gone for six points. Against a team like the Bills, that mistake could be costly, and Twitter didn’t hold back when critiquing the young wideout for the critical drop.

Talk about a game-changing play. Skylar Thompson, making his first NFL Playoffs start, threw a dime to Waddle on his first throw of the game. The potential huge gain was erased by Waddle’s early error, and that won’t do much to ease Thompson’s nerves.

Waddle will be looking to make up for that mistake for the rest of the game, especially considering the Bills scored the game’s first TD on their subsequent drive.

There’s simply no way to put it except bluntly. Not coming away with that catch is inexcusable given the situation, and it cost his team the chance to string together a confidence-building opening drive.

That’s going to stick with Dolphins fans for quite a while if the Bills manage to build upon their first-quarter lead.

While Waddle is an electric player, some feel he needs to improve his reliability as a pass-catcher.

Converting on plays like that is how the Dolphins will stay alive in this game against the Bills, which they entered as historic 14-point underdogs. Dropping dimes from your seventh-round rookie QB in his first playoff start is a recipe for disaster, and the Dolphins will have to dig themselves out of an early hole following the mistake.