The Miami Dolphins are gearing up to showcase an electrifying offense in the upcoming 2023 season. With head coach Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme and creative play-calling, the Dolphins are expected to create mismatches and exploit defensive weaknesses, leading to an abundance of scoring opportunities. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have the benefit of working with a diverse group of skill players, each bringing their own unique talents to the field.

Devon Achane challenges backfield

Two of those players are in the backfield, in running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. Both of these talented runners shouldered their fair share of the workload last year, with Mostert garnering more playing time due to finally staying healthy, having appeared in 16 games compared to Wilson's eight. McDaniel's will undoubtedly intend to maximize their skills in his zone-blocking running scheme once again this season, providing crucial support to Tagovailoa.

However, the Dolphins surprised many with their intriguing selection at No. 84 in the draft, opting for Texas A&M's standout running back, Devon Achane. This move raised eyebrows, as Miami already possessed a capable stable of running backs in Mostert and Wilson. Yet, McDaniel's insatiable appetite for speed couldn't be contained when Achane fell to the Dolphins in the third round.

“I mean, speed we generally like around here,” McDaniel said, per PFT. “But I think it’s more of you feel like there’s a fit in terms of a guy fitting within your existing team. You’re always keeping in mind that you’re adding players to the team and really think that that group in particular, the running back room for us is very important. You find a person and player that fits your skill set that you like but also that fits within the room because we have some other good competition in there as well. So we’re real excited to add a player to a group. And he is fast. [GM] Chris [Grier] and I share that — we do have affection for that trait.”

Devon Achane fits perfectly with Dolphins

McDaniel's scheme perfectly aligns with Achane's skill set, as he possesses the speed and agility to exploit open lanes and wreak havoc on opposing defenses. He's a highlight play waiting to happen each time he touches the ball, where can cut on a dime, and then quickly re-accelerate, while blazing past defenders in the open field. With exceptional running abilities like that, he will undoubtedly pose a significant challenge for opposing teams as he carves up their defenses on the ground.

So far, Achane has already been making a worthy impression during Dolphins rookie mini-camp, blowing away people with his 4.32 40-yard dash speed.

Even though he's known for his explosive speed and playmaking abilities in the backfield, Achane adds another thrilling element to the team's offense that may not only cause him to separate from defenders but his veteran teammates.

Pass-catching abilities adds another dimension

During his time at Texas A&M, Achane consistently showcased his abilities as a pass-catching running back. With 65 receptions throughout his collegiate career, Achane proved to be a reliable and dynamic target out of the backfield. He's liable to have close to half of that under McDaniel.

Needless to say, Achane's pass-catching abilities adds a valuable dimension to the Dolphins' offensive arsenal. McDaniel can further create mismatches against opposing defenses with Achane's versatility that he may not be able to as much with Mostert and Wilson.

Mostert and Wilson injuries

In recent years, the Dolphins have faced ongoing challenges with injuries in their running back position. Mostert's impact in 2022 was undeniable as he had the healthiest season of his career. However, given his age of 31 and a history of durability issues, it would be unrealistic to expect him to replicate that success consistently. Wilson, on the other hand, was supposed to be bring reliability to Miami last season but suffered from multiple injuries that kept him out of a large portion of the season.

While Achane may not become the bell cow for the Dolphins due to his size, he'll very much be pushing Mostert and Wilson, vying for more carries as the season progresses. His addition as a reliable third back can perhaps limit injuries to the other backs by taking some of the workload.