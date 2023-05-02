Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Miami Dolphins are doing whatever it takes to return to the playoffs in the 2023 season, and head coach Mike McDaniel is insistent on running the football even more. After coming over from the San Francisco 49ers, McDaniel had his running game flourishing. In his second year, he plans on running the ball even more, which is good news for Raheem Mostert (h/t Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald).

“One thing [McDaniel] was very apologetic about was we didn’t run enough, and he was going to do his best to change that in coming years. Talk like that gets me fired up even more.”

The Dolphins appear to plan on running the ball even more, which is quite surprising. Here’s how the running backs fared last season in Miami:

Raheem Mostert: 181 carries, 891 yards, 3 TDs

Jeff Wilson Jr.: 84 carries, 392 yards, 3 TDs

Chase Edmonds: 42 carries, 120 yards, 2 TDs

Edmonds signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Dolphins brought back all of Myles Gaskin, Jeff Wilson Jr., and Raheem Mostert while selecting Texas A&M RB Devon Achane in the third round of the NFL Draft.

However, the Dolphins finished just 25th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (99.2), which is not what McDaniel is aiming for.

The Dolphins were 31st in the NFL with 390 rushing attempts, and that should change going forward, especially with a talented rookie such as Achane in the mix now.

However, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle catching passes, it’s hard to run the football often, even if McDaniel wants to.