Anticipation is understandably high to see former president Donald Trump's mugshot today after he turns himself into Georgia authorities at the Fulton County jail he's being booked at in his Georgia election case.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is rife with memes giddily bracing for the photo drop like it's Christmas Eve.

All this hoopla begs the question, could Donald Trump‘s mugshot be the greatest of all time? We know he'll claim it is regardless of whether it has any semblance of truth, but could it actually surpass the pricelessness of some of the mandatory self-portraits of his misbehaving celebrity peers? It's worth taking a stroll down memory lane and considering some of the Mona Lisa-esque mugshot masterpieces we've been gifted with over the years before unveiling today's new addition.

Who can forget, for instance, the notorious Nick Nolte mugshot of 2002, in which he was arrested for driving under the influence. Clad in a putrid Hawaiian shirt and with a tangled mop of hair that is the worst case of not so much bed-head, as more likely fell-asleep-in-a-sewer head that the world had ever seen, Nolte's arrest pic instantly catapulted him to the top of the list of the most cringe celebrity mug shots of all time.

Now, for those who like their mugshots to come with a side of sexism, anti-semitism, and insults that sound like they were concocted by a drunk Willy Wonka, let's move on to Mel Gibson, shall we? The star of Braveheart and Mad Max was seemingly at the height of his Hollywood reign in 2006 after the phenomenal success of his 2004 controversial film The Passion of the Christ, despite cries from various Jewish and historical groups that the film falsely blamed Jews and not ancient Romans for the death of Christ. All Mel Gibson had to do was not go on a horrifically anti-semitic rant showing his true colors and his bigoted tale of revisionist religious history would probably still have enduring popularity today. But then he truly Gibson'ed it — driving drunk in Malibu, subsequently getting arrested, going on the aforementioned horrifically anti-semitic rant and calling one of his female arresting officers “sugar t–ts.” His Hollywood career promptly took a nose dive after that, although there are occasional unfortunate glimmers of re-entry into the entertainment industry. Regardless, rest assured there is no danger of cancelling this mugshot of Mel Gibson, which is and will forever be a classic work of modern penal photography.

And speaking of penal photography, let us not forget the glorious mugshot of disgraced Hollywood pretty boy Hugh Grant and the sex worker, Divine Brown, he was arrested with in 1995, at the height of his Four Weddings And A Funeral fame, when the two were arrested for “lewd conduct” in a public place. Hugh Grant managed to bounce back okay and just started taking darker roles that suited his new image. This arrest almost seems tame by today's standards, where our former president can pay off a porn star he slept with and still be elected president. Nevertheless, this beautiful mugshot lives on in infamy and harkens back to a more puritanical time!

Which brings us back to today and our high hopes for the mugshot of our 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Sadly, whatever the mugshot looks like, we know it will only serve to energize his base. We know his hair will look like poorly attached rat fur and his skin will glisten like a fresh summer glass of Sunny Delight. Past that, only time will tell what our eyes have the good fortune to be greeted with. But however the multi-indicted former president's mugshot turns out, one thing is certain — it's going to be a bigly deal.