Fort Valley State Athletic Director Dr. Renae Myles Payne is leaving the institution after a year of service. D2.Ticker first reported the news of Payne's departure and she confirmed her departure in a post on Twitter.

“Thank you @FVSUATHLETICS @FVSU for the opportunity to serve,” she said in a tweet. “We had a 68% increase in giving, 38% increase in revenue, and won @flbeachbowl. Students-Athletes I still expect you to DOMINATE! Wishing Daphnie and the coaches much success. Go Wildcats!”

Payne became a part of the institution in March 2023, following a successful tenure at the University of Miami as the Senior Associate Athletic Director. She has also held positions at the University of Connecticut, University of Pittsburgh, San José State University, Delaware State University, Southwest Baptist University, Alabama A&M University, and Winthrop University.

Payne spoke on HBCU Pulse Radio about why she chose to work as athletic director at Fort Valley State University in an interview in promotion of the institution's inclusion in the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl.

“Going to a place like the University of Miami that is storied in football lore, Fort Valley had some similarities in terms of the football legacy that has come through here. All the winning seasons, historic coaches, former NFL greats, and Hall of Famers that have come through here. It's a legacy that resonated with me, and I knew I wanted to be at a school that had high-level football. Fort Valley was the institution that was available and open. I applied for the job, just like I'm sure hundreds of others did. But my expertise and understanding of how to move a football program and an athletic department forward was what made the winning strategy for me to become the next athletic director here. So, I'm excited about my time.”

Per D2.Ticker, Coordinator of Student-Athletes Success/SWA Daphnie Johnson will serve as Interim Athletic Director.