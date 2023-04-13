After many hours of concern and speculation, Drake Bell, the popular American actor and musician, is no longer missing. The Daytona Beach Police Department has confirmed that they have located the 36-year-old artist safe and sound, bringing relief to his friends, family, and fans.

The search for Jared Drake Bell, his full legal name, began after he was reported missing earlier today after Daytona Beach PD declared he was missing and endangered. He was last seen Wednesday driving his gray BMW near Mainland High School. The news of his disappearance spread quickly, sparking widespread concern and speculation about his whereabouts.

However, the search came to a positive conclusion when the Daytona Beach PD updated an official Facebook account that, “At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe.”

For those wondering the legitimacy of the post, the author of the post said, “For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department. If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace.”

Drake Bell, also known as Drake Campana, known for his roles in popular TV shows like Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show and his successful music career, has a large fan following. His path to fame began on Nickelodeon with The Amanda Show before he landed the lead role in his famous show. Many fans expressed their relief upon hearing the news that he had been found safe. Social media was abuzz with message from support to memes (to the tune of the Drake & Josh theme song) conveying their relief and condolences for the event.