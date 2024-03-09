In a move that has shaken the music industry, Drake‘s label OVO Sound has emerged victorious in a fierce bidding war for rising rap sensation 4batz. According to sources familiar with the deal, 4batz has inked an agreement with OVO Sound for a short-term license, specifically for the recording of an EP, Billboard reports.
The bidding war erupted following the success of 4batz's track “Act II: Date @ 8,” which gained significant traction after its release during Christmas week last year. The song debuted on the Hot 100 at No. 77 in January, climbing as high as No. 59. Its popularity sparked intense interest from major labels, with executives scrambling to secure a deal with the young rap upstart.
4Batz’s “act ii: date @ 8” remix with Drake is out now. pic.twitter.com/bS72nsq9GV
— Rap Alert (@rapalert6) March 8, 2024
Drake further solidified his support for 4batz by jumping on the remix of “Act II: Date @ 8,” which was released last Friday. The collaboration sent shockwaves through the industry, confirming Drake's confidence in the budding artist's potential.
The anticipation surrounding the remix reached fever pitch when 4batz teased the collaboration on Instagram, keeping the identity of the guest artist under wraps. Drake fueled speculation by sharing a screenshot of himself apparently working on the track, tagging 4batz and his longtime collaborator 40 on his IG Story.
Reflecting on the inspiration behind “Act II: Date @ 8,” 4batz emphasized its appeal to female listeners, aiming to counter what he sees as “fake toxicity” prevalent in contemporary R&B. With lyrics reflecting his upbringing and values instilled by his mother, the track resonates with authenticity and sincerity, striking a chord with audiences.
With Drake's endorsement and OVO Sound backing him, 4batz's star continues to rise in the music industry. The signing marks a significant milestone in his career, signaling the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the promising young artist.