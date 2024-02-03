It's been over a decade since Drake and J. Cole have done this

The highly-anticipated “The Big As The What?” tour featuring Drake and J. Cole officially kicked off in Tampa on Friday (February 2), treating fans to an unforgettable night of hip-hop excellence. The duo reportedly performed a staggering 53 songs in total, showcasing not only their solo discographies but also delivering on collaborative efforts, Hotnewhiphop reports.

Fans got to see an an array of tracks from Drake's expansive career, including hits from his recent “It's All A Blur” trek with 21 Savage. The Toronto superstar and J. Cole seamlessly blended their solo hits and collaborative projects, creating a rapid-fire experience that had the audience on their feet.

One standout moment was the first live performance in over a decade of their collaborative track “In The Morning.” The chemistry between the two artists was palpable, and the crowd reveled in witnessing this rare live rendition.

Drake and J. Cole performing ‘In The Morning’ for the first time in over 10 years 🤯 pic.twitter.com/V75v00DfJC — Cole World (@Jcolevillle) February 3, 2024

What made the night even more special was the mutual respect and camaraderie between Drake and J. Cole. Despite the historical tendency for hip-hop rivalries, the two artists showed each other immense love on stage. Throughout their careers, fans had speculated about potential feuds, but Drake and Cole proved that brotherhood and collaboration triumph over rivalry.

After Cole's set, the two artists shared a heartfelt moment on stage, expressing gratitude for making their joint tour a reality. The camaraderie between them was evident, with Drake thanking Cole for joining him on stage.

As the tour progresses, fans can anticipate more surprises, potential tracklist adjustments, and the possibility of special guest appearances. The opening night of “The Big As The What?” tour has set a high bar, and both Drake and J. Cole are expected to deliver a memorable experience for fans throughout the tour.