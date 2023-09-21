In a recent concert, Drake, one of the most prominent figures in the rap game, delivered what some fans interpret as a diss aimed at Megan Thee Stallion, one of the most influential female rappers of her generation. The incident took place during Drake's concert, leaving fans divided and sparking heated debates across social media.

The alleged diss begins with Drake giving a shout-out to a friend and photographer The Megan in his latest concert. “Real H-Town love, shoutout to Meg one time for real… Not that Meg, this Meg,” the rapper said.

Drake shouts out friend and photographer The Megan during his latest concert: “Real H-Town love, shoutout to Meg one time for real… Not that Meg, this Meg.” pic.twitter.com/CABQMOakcp — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 21, 2023

Fans were quick to posting comments like “His obsession with Megan thee stallion needs to be studied asap,” and “Oh is he trying to diss?” This has led to a split in the fanbase trying to figure out if he meant to clarify who he was shouting out or if he specifically did not want to call that person out. This isn't the first time he has seemingly dissed Thee Stallion especially when Drake rapped that a “stallion” lied “about getting shots,” in his song “Circo Loco.” This is a reference to Meghan Thee Stallion's shooting case involving Tory Lanez.

“This b***h lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling,” were the lyric's from Drake's song “Circo Loco.”

Fans on both sides of the debate have been vocal in expressing their opinions. Drake's supporters argue that this is a typical occurrence in the world of hip-hop, where artists often engage in friendly competition through lyrical jabs. They suggest that the diss was more about asserting his dominance in the genre rather than attacking Megan personally.