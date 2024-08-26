Drake Maye had another solid showing in the New England Patriots preseason finale against the Washington Commanders, possibly adding to his case to be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1. If Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo opts to name Maye the Patriots' starting quarterback in Week 1, the rookie believes he'll be all set to go. If Mayo opts to name Jacoby Brissett the starting quarterback, Maye is willing to accept a backup role.

“Yeah, I think I would feel ready,” Maye told reporters following the Patriots' preseason loss on Sunday. “I think I’m ready for whatever this football team asks of me and ready to get out there and help us beat the Bengals Week 1.”

In his second extended outing of the preseason, Maye had a handful of impressive moments. The rookie led the Patriots to an 88-yard touchdown drive in his first possession on Sunday. He extended the drive early on by rushing for 17 yards on a third-and-14. He completed a strong downfield pass to fellow rookie Ja'Lynn Polk for a 29-yard gain later in the drive. The drive was capped off by Maye completing a tight pass to Kevin Harris, who turned the reception into an 18-yard touchdown.

Maye's most impressive moment in Sunday's game came on a play that didn't count. Late in the first half, Maye eluded the pressure from the Commanders' pass rush, running to his left before throwing a deep ball across his body to K.J. Osborn. The veteran wide receiver came down with the grab and ran into the end zone for what should've been a 48-yard touchdown, but Patriots left tackle Chukwuma Okarafor was called for an illegal formation penalty, negating the score.

That was one of the final passes Maye threw for the evening. He wound up completing 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards and rushing for 17 yards in Sunday's game.

Those who watched Sunday's game might have come away with the impression that Maye is the Patriots' better quarterback option. However, a common argument against starting Maye right away has been the state of the Patriots' offensive line. The unit looked poor again on Sunday, getting called for eight penalties in the first half.

To add to those concerns, Brissett was also injured in the first quarter of Sunday's game after taking a hit to his right shoulder on a sack. With Brissett getting injured, it's easy to think that the door is ajar for Maye to start Week 1.

What Jerod Mayo said of Drake Maye's chances of being Patriots' Week 1 starter

Mayo brushed aside any concerns about Brissett's health status following Sunday's game. He told reporters that Brissett could've returned if it was a regular-season game.

Even though Brissett's health is OK, Mayo didn't name a starting quarterback following Sunday's game. He did give a hint though at how he feels the talent between Brissett and Maye.

“I would like to sit here and say 100 percent he's our second-best quarterback on our roster right now,” Mayo said of Maye.

That's certainly a strong indication that Brissett will be the starting quarterback to open the year. New England has less than two weeks to decide, but Mayo has previously said the team would like to name a starting quarterback around the time rosters are cut down on Tuesday. So, the countdown is officially on.