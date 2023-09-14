The music industry was set ablaze with excitement as Drake and SZA, two of the industry's most acclaimed artists, dropped a tantalizing teaser of their forthcoming collaboration on Instagram. Fans around the world were sent into a frenzy of anticipation for what promises to be a chart-topping and unforgettable partnership.

Drake, the multi-platinum-selling rapper, and SZA, the Grammy-nominated R&B sensation, took to their respective social media platforms to share a cryptic teaser of their joint project. The Instagram post revealed nothing more than a cover photo that depicts Halle Berry getting slimed in the 2012 Kid's Choice Awards, leaving fans hungry for more.

Details about the collaboration, including the title of the track, remain shrouded in secrecy. The surprise teaser, however, has ignited widespread speculation and anticipation among fans, who are eager to witness the magic that these two artists are sure to create together.

During the rapper's It's All a Blur Tour, he announces that this song is to drop this coming Friday, September 15, as one of the first for Drake's upcoming album “For All The Dogs.”

“I’m even going to say something in Austin, Texas, that I haven’t said already. I know y’all are excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks. But I’m going to drop a song this week just to let y’all know what’s up… I appreciate y’all, deeply, by the way,” he told the crowd.

Sza, on the other hand, has not made any comments as she has been silent during the past month on anything. Regardless, fans were thrilled to see the R&B singer finally putting out some new music with comments like “ITS A COLD SZA AUTUMN!” and “collab of the year????” which we can only expect will prove exactly that.