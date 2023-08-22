Drake has a knack for stirring up excitement among his fans, and he's done it again with the cover art for his upcoming album, “For All the Dogs.” The rapper recently revealed that the album's cover, featuring a white dog with striking red eyes against a plain black background, was actually created by his 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham.

Adonis has been spending quality time with his father this summer and has made several public appearances, including joining Drake at one of his concerts in Los Angeles on August 12th. It was Adonis's first-ever concert experience, and the young fan seemed to thoroughly enjoy it.

While the release date for “For All the Dogs” isn't confirmed, Drake continues to drop hints about the imminent arrival during his ongoing “It's All a Blur Tour” with 21 Savage. In July, he casually mentioned to an audience that the album would be “dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some shit.” Although he later teased that he had figured out the release date, he kept it under wraps.

To build anticipation for the album, Drake has taken to wearing various dog masks, including one resembling a Doberman and another resembling a bulldog, during select tour dates. He also shared that the album has verses from acclaimed artists Bad Bunny and Nicki Minaj.

The announcement of “For All the Dogs” came as a surprise to fans, as Drake subtly revealed it via a QR code promoting his debut book of poetry, “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness,” co-written with Kenza Samir.

During one of his recent shows, Drake playfully asked the audience to “keep their bras on” for the night, explaining that he couldn't discuss certain topics because his son, Adonis, was attending the show for the first time. The crowd erupted with excitement upon learning of Adonis's presence, showcasing the strong bond between the father and son.