Drake, Universal Music Group, Spotify, and iHeartRadio are heading to court following the legal action the Canadian rapper filed against the three entities.

Last month, Drake filed a petition against the three corporations for allegedly aiding in the success of rival rapper Kendrick Lamar's smash hit, “Not Like Us.” Drake's team alleges that UMG and Spotify, of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act to aid in the success of Kendrick's diss track. Drake's legal filing against UMG and Spotify is set to be heard in the New York Supreme Court on Jan. 16, 2025, according to XXL.

In a second petition, UMG is being accused of shepherding the false narrative that Drake is a child predator due to the nature of the lyrics in “Not Like Us” by releasing the track in the first place. As for iHeartRadio, Drake accuses the national radio company of being “involved in a pay-for-play scheme involving ‘Not Like Us.'” The hearings for UMG and IHeartRadio are set on Dec. 19 in Texas.

“The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue,” the statement reads. “We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

In addition to the impending hearings, Drake recently announced that he will be touring in Australia and New Zealand starting on Feb. 9 for The Anita Max Tour. It is his first time back in Australia and New Zealand since his 2017 Boy Meets World tour.

What Is Kendrick Lamar Up To?

While Kendrick's song has been mentioned in the legal actions filed by Drake, his name has not been brought up in the petitions. Instead, Kendrick is gearing up for his Grand National Tour with SZA which will kick off on April 19, 2025, in Minneapolis, MN at the U.S. Bank Stadium. SZA and Kendrick will also make stops in the Compton native's hometown of Los Angeles at Sofi Stadium, SZA's home state of New Jersey at MetLife Stadium, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, and more. Kendrick is also taking the tour to Toronto, Drake's home city.

Before Kendrick heads on the road, he is up for five Grammys for his hit “Not Like Us.” The diss track is nominated for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Music Video. He earned an additional two nods for his feature on Metro Boomin and Future's “Like That” which is up for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Metro and Future also earned a nod for Best Rap Album for their collab album We Don't Trust You and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “We Still Don't Trust You.”

Following the Grammys, Kendrick will be headlining the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9, at the Caesars Superdome. He previously performed at the Super Bowl in 2022 alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak.