While there was a flurry of activity at the NBA trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns pulled off arguably the biggest and most impactful move with their addition of Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the Suns trade for Kevin Durant was the fact that they didn’t even need to give up Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept their three top players while adding a legit superstar. When healthy, the Suns were looking like a legit championship contender and this move should only solidify that. The blockbuster move was so massive that rival players such as Draymond Green admitted on his podcast that the Suns look like the favorite out West, although he did remind listeners that the Golden State Warriors still reside in the West.

“When you do have a window in this league, you have to go all-in if you expect to maximize that window. You also don’t know how often those windows are going to come around,” Draymond Green said. “Are the Suns favorites in the West now? On paper they have to be favorites in the West. . .but the Dubs are still in the West and it’s the Dubs invitational until further notice.”

Green has a point in that the Warriors are still the team to beat until proven otherwise, but they haven’t shown any indication that they’re in good position to defend their title. They are currently 9th in the West at 28-27 although they are only one and half games back of the 4th seeded Dallas Mavericks.