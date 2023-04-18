Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is an outspoken figure on the court and off the court. But he’s also a sentimental family man with his lovely wife Hazel Renee. Let’s get to know the strong woman behind the man serving as the heart and soul of the Warriors.

Draymond Green’s wife Hazel Renee

Hazel Renee was born as Hazel Renee Joiner on March 31, 1986. She’s a television actress and personality who has been featured in a host of different productions through the years. Her first stint on camera was when she became a cast member of a webisode entitled “The Marriage Tour” by David Tinsley.

In 2017, Hazel Renee landed a gig on the hit television drama Empire from FOX, where she played a role in the show’s third season. During the same year, she also joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta reality show in its ninth season on Bravo. Draymond Green’s wife also has a recurring role on VH1’s Basketball Wives series, a role she’s clearly fit to play.

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee both have children from their previous relationships. The Warriors star has a son, Draymond Jr., with his former partner Jelissa Hardy, whom he started dating back during his college days at Michigan State. The baby boy was born in December 2016, during the heart of Golden State’s dynasty and title runs. Green and Hardy also had a daughter together named Kyla.

Draymond Green’s wife had a previous relationship with a basketball player. Her ex Jacob Pullen was a basketball star out of Kansas State. The two had a daughter named Olive Jay back in 2015, but their relationship became rocky and fell apart. Pullen built a successful basketball career playing overseas in Europe. His travels took him to various countries across the pond, playing in Spain, Italy, Jerusalem, and Russia to name a few. Dealing with the challenge of a long-distance relationship, the couple eventually broke up.

Draymond Green has treated Hazel Renee’s daughter with Pullen as his own child. In an Instagram post for Olive Jay’s fifth birthday, the Warriors star expressed his gratitude in being able to help raise her, even mentioning her father and how he’s glad to be a part of her life: “I thank God that he chose me to be apart of your life. What a blessing you are, and I thank Mami and Jake for making such a wonderful baby girl and allowing me to take part in helping raise you. You’re such an amazing big sister and little helper. Keep being you little smart baby we love you!”

Draymond Green proposed to Hazel Renee back before Valentine’s Day season in 2019. The Warriors star went over the top, making use of a yacht and helicopter to make sure he got that sweet yes from his then-bride-to-be. Check out the amazing scene, posted on Hazel Renee’s Instagram page:

The couple also loves to travel. Draymond Green and his wife spent a wonderful vacation months after the amazing proposal. They were seen visiting Sardinia, Italy, where the Warriors star flexed his loaded bank account by renting an entire luxury yacht for them to enjoy. The yacht they rented off the coast of Italy, called Ruya, is a 135-foot ship with five cabins, a living room, hot tub and an on-board gym. The total cost to rent such a fancy water vehicle? $200,000 per week. Given Draymond Green’s contract earnings, such a vacation is definitely within his budget.

Draymond Green Ballin' Out with Fiancee On $200k-Per-Week Yacht! https://t.co/09alNlJ7Vd — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 8, 2019

Draymond Green and his wife welcomed a child of their own in December 2020, a daughter named Cash, giving their family another member. Hazel Renee underwent the birthing process without any medication, lasting a grueling 27 hours. Green just had to give his wife major props, calling her the well-deserved title of GOAT mother: “Haze you re-wrote the guide on how pregnancies should be. You the 🐐! The cherry on top was 27 hours, No Meds! Goat Mama B! Then came our sweet bundle of Joy! SCG! Thank you! Thank You! Thank you! I love you for life!”

The couple finally tied the knot in 2022 after a three-year engagement:

Draymond Green’s wife Hazel Renee has certainly been the missing piece in the Golden State Warriors star’s life. With their strong relationship and growing family, it’s no surprise that Green has enjoyed a wonderful life off the court. It’s a welcome change of pace for Warriors fans, who are used to seeing Draymond Green at all-out intensity whenever he takes the basketball floor.