The Atlanta Dream take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Our WNBA odds series has our Dream-Fever prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Dream Fever.

Caitlin Clark is the face of the WNBA alongside A'Ja Wilson, Brenna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu. Clark has already stamped herself as a legitimate superstar, doing the kinds of things even the best WNBA players haven't often done, if at all. Triple-doubles, point-assist combinations and totals, you name it — Clark is stuffing the stat sheet, but crucially, she is accumulating stats in meaningful ways that help her team win and improve. A previously moribund Fever franchise is heading to the playoffs and is clearly on the rise, with a bright future ahead. Clark is a headliner in every game she plays, and Sunday will be no different.

However, for all the publicity Clark generates, the main overarching story of this game is more about the Fever's opponent than Clark herself.

This is a very crucial game for the Atlanta Dream in their pursuit of a playoff spot. There is only one playoff berth left to claim; the other seven spots in the postseason have been clinched with a week and a half left in the regular season. Atlanta's Dream of a postseason berth remains very much alive after a thrilling comeback overtime win over Dallas on Friday. Atlanta was down by 16 midway through the game but scrambled back to take a late fourth-quarter lead, go into overtime, and beat the Wings in a result which very likely ended Dallas' season. Dallas is now three games behind Atlanta and the Chicago Sky with six games left to play. It's hard to see how Dallas can recover. Atlanta and Chicago lead the Washington Mystics by one game in the WNBA standings. Those three teams are going to fight to the finish for that eighth and final playoff spot. Atlanta will need to come up with something special for the Fever if it wants to maintain leverage heading into the last few games of the regular season.

Here are the Dream-Fever WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Dream-Fever Odds

Atlanta Dream: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Indiana Fever: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 168 (-110)

Under: 168 (-110)

How To Watch Dream vs Caitlin Clark, Fever

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN3, WNBA League Pass

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Fever are a good team playing at home, but the Dream are desperate. You saw their desperation when they rallied from 16 down in the third quarter to beat Dallas on Friday. Every game is a playoff game for Atlanta right now. That gives the Dream more urgency than the Fever in this game. Being able to win a high-stakes game on Friday should propel the Dream into Indianapolis with great confidence and internal belief. Atlanta has been a much better team since the Olympic break, and that's worth keeping in mind here.

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

Atlanta had to go into overtime to beat Dallas. Now the Dream have to play an afternoon game, not a night game, on Sunday. They might be tired. The Fever are coming off a loss on Friday; they haven't lost two straight games since the last week of June. Expect Caitlin Clark to once again thrive and lead Indiana to a convincing win.

Final Dream-Fever Prediction & Pick

Atlanta playing OT against Dallas on Friday could leave the Dream fatigued in the second half. You might consider a Dream first-half moneyline or spread bet, and catch the Fever as a lower-point-spread in-game favorite if Atlanta does get off to a good start. This is a game where in-game bets might be better than pregame bets, with Atlanta being the first-half team and Indiana being the second-half team. You could also simply go with the Fever against the spread, but we think a live play is better than a pregame play.

Final Dream-Fever Prediction & Pick: Fever -6.5