Drew Barrymore finds herself in the wrong place at the write time.

Unfortunately for Drew Barrymore, her head writers won't return to work despite the WGA strike being over. Why? It seems actions have consequences, and what she did upset many of her top writers.

Drew Barrymore returned before strike was over

This stems from when, during the strike, Barrymore announced she was bringing her show back on the air. The strike wasn't over at the time, and the picket lines were in full force. This led to major backlash towards her, and she reversed course. But, the damage was done.

With The Drew Barrymore Show returning on October 16th, three WGA writers won't be along for the ride. Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe all turned down offers to return to the program. They all had the shared title of co-head writer.

The trio of women who had been with the show since its first season were out picketing during the strike. When asked whether they planned to return to Drew's show upon the end of the strike, White stated, “Maybe no comment,” per The Hollywood Reporter

When Drew announced she was returning prematurely, it was like a smack in the face for writers, and apparently, it left a bruise.

In trying to correct things, Barrymore updated fans on September 17th. She said, “I have listened to everyone, and I am deciding to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over.” Then, she added, “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.”

It appears her writers “Drew” the line and decided the apology wasn't enough.