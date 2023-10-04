Drew Barrymore might want to splurge for an extra nice lunch for her writers on the first day back to set, otherwise things might be a bit awk-ward. After deciding to bring The Drew Barrymore Show back before the WGA writers strike ended, and then changing her mind after intense backlash from writers and actors, the syndicated daytime talk show is now officially getting the green light to return October 16.

Barrymore took to social media to announce the news Wednesday. She posted on her Instagram, “This just in: We’re kicking off our brand new season on Monday, October 16th! 🎉 Link in bio for tickets.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

Barrymore originally planned to return the show to production on September 18, but this did not sit well with WGA or SAG-AFTRA members. She then rescinded the decision and issued a tearful apology video on Instagram.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore explained. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Now that the WGA writers' strike is resolved, television talk show hosts are free to return to work. Drew Barrymore is no doubt eager to refocus attention on her fast-growing talk show and roster of celebrity guests for this season, and away from her controversial actions during the strike.