ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Duke-Georgia Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Duke Georgia Tech.

One of the most emotional games from the month of September in the 2024 college football season was Duke's come-from-behind 21-20 win over North Carolina last weekend. The Blue Devils were flat as a pancake in the first two and a half quarters. With six minutes left in the third quarter, Duke trailed UNC 20-0. How the Blue Devils couldn't muster any offense against a Carolina defense which had been torched for 70 points by James Madison was a true head-scratcher. Duke and head coach Manny Diaz desperately needed a spark. Quarterback Maalik Murphy was completing below 50 percent of his passes. The Duke offense needed to at least give the team a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. Sure enough, Murphy was able to complete a 29-yard touchdown pass. The Blue Devils still trailed 20-7 as they entered the fourth quarter, but instead of falling behind by 23 or 26 — which would have meant the end of the competitive phase of the game — Duke was down only 14 and still had time.

Everything still had to go Duke's way for the Blue Devils to have a shot, but down 14, a comeback was within the realm of possibility.

Remarkably, Duke was able to make it happen. The Devils' defense continued to shut out North Carolina in a situation where even a field goal from the Tar Heels would have significantly altered the competitive balance. Duke needed to hold Carolina to 20 points, and the Blue Devils did that. Somehow, an offense which was flailing most of the day pieced together two more touchdown drives. Even though Murphy finished the day 15 of 34 as a passer, Duke was able to come all the way back and win, 21-20. A 20-point comeback against anyone feels great. Doing it in a conference game and, moreover, a rivalry game has to give Duke a ton of confidence heading into October and this latest ACC game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Here are the Duke-Georgia Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Duke-Georgia Tech Odds

Duke: +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +210

Georgia Tech: -7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Duke vs Georgia Tech

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Duke Could Cover The Spread/Win

If Duke could limit North Carolina's offense — a unit which scored 50 points against James Madison earlier this season — to just 20 points, it can hold Georgia Tech to a similar number. Let's say that Duke does hold Tech to 20 points. In that case, Duke covers by merely scoring 13 points. You would not expect Duke's offense to run wild in this game, but you would expect Duke to manage at least 13 points. Based on that numerical scenario, Duke has a very reasonable chance of covering.

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Yellow Jackets are a better team. Duke has struggled for much of its season. It beat North Carolina but was outplayed for three quarters before its 14-0 fourth-quarter rally. Georgia Tech, if it gets a fat lead versus Duke, won't squander the advantage the way North Carolina did.

Final Duke-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Georgia Tech, but this ACC matchup has historically been very tricky for Tech. Duke has had a fair amount of success against the Jackets. We recommend that you pass on this one.

Final Duke-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech -7.5