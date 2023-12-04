Warner Bros. just released new photos of the cast for Dune: Part 2. New and old faces include Feyd-Rautha and Princess Irulan.

Warner Bros. recently released the character posters for Dune: Part 2 with the new and returning cast, Screen Rant reported.

Denis Villeneuve's sequel to 2021's Dune follow the continuation of Paul Atreides' (Timothee Chalamet) journey. Paul will reunite with the Fremen to bring peace back to Arrakis.

In the recently released posters, the audience can see the familiar faces of Paul, Chani (Zendaya), Stilgar (Javier Bardem), Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), The Baron (Stellan Skarsgard), and Beast Rabban (Dave Bautista).

In addition, we can also see the now-changed face of Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) as she becomes the Reverend Mother. Then we have the familiar names, but new faces of Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), Lea Seydoux (Lady Margot) and Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken).

In case you're not familiar with the Dune universe, just a quick recap. Paul, of course, is Duke Leto's (Oscar Isaac) son, currently the only remaining survivor of House Atreides. Chani is the mysterious Fremen woman who appears in Paul's dreams. Lady Jessica is Duke Leto's concubine and Paul's mother, schooled by the Bene Gesserit. Stilgar is the leader of the Fremen tribe.

Gurney is Paul's mentor and House Atreides' weapons master. The Baron is Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, leader of House Harkonnen and the sworn enemy of House Atreides. Glossu Raban is the Baron's nephew.

And as for the new characters, Feyd-Rautha is the Baron's nephew and heir to House Harkonnen. Emperor Shaddam IV is the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe and the head of House Corrino. Princess Irulan is the Emperor's daughter and Lady Margot is a Bene Gesserit and a close friend of the emperor.

The newly released photos give the audience a glimpse of what the new characters are like, especially those who are not familiar with the sprawling Dune story. One of the most highly anticipated characters, Feyd-Rautha, looks as menacing as his uncle, the Baron. Emperor Shaddam IV seems inscrutable and suspect at the same time.

Princess Irulan looks every bit the haughty heir to an empire and Lady Margot's half-hidden face at once reveals and conceals.

Dune: Part 2 is set to be released in theaters on March 1, 2024.