Warning: Spoilers ahead for Dune: Part Two. The forthcoming sequel will feature Anya Taylor-Joy, who seemingly confirmed the rumors at the London premiere.

There have been rumors swirling that Taylor-Joy would appear in the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya-led film. Variety has confirmed this and reported that she even appeared at the film's London premiere. Her role's capacity is still being kept under wraps. However, this is a huge boost to the already highly-anticipated sequel.

Anya Taylor-Joy is an award-winning actress. She gained notoriety thanks to roles in the likes of The Witch, Split (and its sequel, Glass), and Emma. Taylor-Joy starred in one of Fox's final Marvel X-Men films, New Mutants, in 2020.

In 2021, Taylor-Joy starred in Edgar Wright's thriller film, Last Night in Soho. The next year would re-team her with Robert Eggers in The Northman and see her star in The Menu and Amsterdam. In 2023, she starred in the second-highest-grossing film of the year, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, voicing Princess Peach.

Coming up, she will star in Dune: Part Two and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in the titular role.

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two is the follow-up to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film, Dune. The first film adapted the first half of Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel of the same name. The sequel is presumably adapting the second half of the story.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, who's seeking revenge against those who tore his family apart. Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and Stellan Skarsgård return from the last film. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux will make their franchise debuts in the sequel.

Dune: Part Two will be released on March 1.