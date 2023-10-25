Former NBA star Dwight Howard is facing a sexual assault allegation. Howard, however, wants the civil lawsuit made against him to be thrown out. One of Howard's attorneys released a statement, per Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

“What was a private consensual encounter was made public for profit and Mr. Howard looks forward to bringing the truth to light in a court of law,” the attorney told ESPN. “The allegations against Mr. Howard are contested. Mr. Howard intends to present the truth.

“The truth is Mr. Howard blocked Mr. Harper on social media and then was confronted with two options — pay to protect his reputation or have a fabricated story made public. Despite being an easy target due to the subject matter and his status as a celebrity, Mr. Howard chose to trust in the justice system and will rely on all future court filings to speak for themselves.”

Howard also addressed the situation via court documents, stating he had “consensual sexual activity” with a man. The man, Stephen Harper, is who was addressed in the attorney's statement. Harper also accused Dwight Howard of sexual assault.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided as they are made available.

Dwight Howard's NBA career

Howard, 37, recently attempted to return to the NBA and even had a tryout with the Golden State Warriors. Despite not signing with the Warriors, Howard is still seemingly open to a return.

He will be remembered as one of the better centers to ever play regardless of whether or not he plays another NBA game. Howard is an eight-time All-Star who led the league in rebounds five times and blocks twice. He spent the majority of his career with the Orlando Magic, but also played for the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers.